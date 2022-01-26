HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 43,304 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.