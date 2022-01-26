Hiblocks 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and $3.23 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

