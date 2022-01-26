Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 271,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 145,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

