Hillenbrand (HI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

