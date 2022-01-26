Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of HLT opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 72.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 164,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

