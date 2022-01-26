Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.59). Approximately 2,497,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,725,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,666.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,055.15).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

