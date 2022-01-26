HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.96. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 101,485 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

