Hive Price Tops $0.86 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $347.01 million and approximately $53.27 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,580,988 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.