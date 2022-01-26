HoDooi (HOD) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

