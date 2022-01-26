Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 58 at UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from CHF 59 to CHF 58 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 108,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

