Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 36,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 588,201 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.