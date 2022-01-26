Hologic (HOLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOLX opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

