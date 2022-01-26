Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

