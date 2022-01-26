Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.