Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after buying an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.