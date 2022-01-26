Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154,854 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Honeywell International worth $618,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.23. 20,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,582. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

