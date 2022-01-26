Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.45 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $90.75 million and $9.45 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

