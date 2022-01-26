Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

