Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 45,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 828,236 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $17.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

