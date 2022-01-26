HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $588,373.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $152,564.36 and $588,373.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

