Hord 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $911,664.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Hord has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $911,664.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,376.44 or 0.06603851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.61 or 0.99749723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00051090 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,475,738 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.