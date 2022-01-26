Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Down 1%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

