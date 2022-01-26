Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $15,911,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

