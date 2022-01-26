Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 52780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

