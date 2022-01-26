Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $48.00. The company traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.42. 32,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,299,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

