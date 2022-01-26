Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

