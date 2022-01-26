Howdoo (UDOO) Price Reaches $0.0042

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $946.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006333 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 462,958,446 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

