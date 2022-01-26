Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

