HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $521.50

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521.50 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 521.09 ($7.03), with a volume of 3130363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509.40 ($6.87).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 508.50 ($6.86).

Get HSBC alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.