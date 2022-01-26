HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 615 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Investec cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.75.

HSBC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 420,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

