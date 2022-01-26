HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 590. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. HSBC traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 28442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

