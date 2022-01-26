Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $13,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HSON stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSON. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research
downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
