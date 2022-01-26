Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.500-$20.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $20.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $375.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.28. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

