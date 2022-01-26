Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.96

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 6675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $957.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

