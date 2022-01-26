Hush Market Cap Reaches $461,138.03 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Hush has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $461,138.03 and $11.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00246294 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00078047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00100915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001980 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

