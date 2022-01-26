Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading 8.9% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.97. 380,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,731,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.