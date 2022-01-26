Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 11.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.70. 1,541,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,563,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.