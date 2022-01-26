HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 3.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 98,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,410,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,209 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUYA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

