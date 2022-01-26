Hyve Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Hyve has a market cap of $4.03 million and $131,368.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.16 or 0.06672101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,746.97 or 0.99700630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

