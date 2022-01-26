I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 703,707 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $27.18.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

