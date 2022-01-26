I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 703,707 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $27.18.
IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
