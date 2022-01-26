I/O Coin Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $456.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00250076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,366,927 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.