IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.53

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.53 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 50779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

