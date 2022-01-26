IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

TSE IMG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.19. 571,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,850. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.43.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

