Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.13 ($13.78).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBE shares. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

About Iberdrola

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.