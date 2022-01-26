Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,843.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5,219.43 or 0.13734426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.