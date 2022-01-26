ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

