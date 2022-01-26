ICHI Price Tops $16.09 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $16.09 or 0.00043812 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $1.33 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 68% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,194 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

