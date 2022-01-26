Idena Price Down 21% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0797 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $235,514.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,858,483 coins and its circulating supply is 56,474,377 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

