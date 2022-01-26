IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY21 guidance at $8.30 to $8.38 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $8.300-$8.380 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

