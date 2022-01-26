IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

